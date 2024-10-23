Palestine Denounces Israeli Court Decision To Freeze Funds

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Oct 23 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian condemned, yesterday, an Israeli court decision to freeze new funds from the Palestinian Authority.

Mohammed Abu al-Rub, director of the Palestinian Government Communication Centre, said that, freezing additional Palestinian funds is a new attempt to further target Palestinian state institutions, and compel them to stop fulfilling their commitments to the Palestinian people.

Abu al-Rub emphasised that, the official Palestinian position is clear, in rejecting the Israeli“extortion,” adding that, Israel is enforcing a severe financial blockade, by cutting over half of the monthly clearance revenues, which is the main source of the Palestinian public finances.

According to Israel's state-owned Kan TV news, the Central Court in Jerusalem ordered the freezing of 410 million Israeli shekels (109 million U.S. dollars) from the Palestinian Authority's funds, earlier in the day.– NNN-WAFA