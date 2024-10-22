عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PM Meets Ambassadors Of Gulf Arab States

PM Meets Ambassadors Of Gulf Arab States


10/22/2024 11:12:11 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct 22 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan met on Tuesday with ambassadors to Jordan of Gulf Arab states.
During the meeting with the ambassadors of Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, and the UAE Chargé d'Affaires, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the deep and brotherly relations between his majesty King Abdullah II and Gulf Arab leaders, and the keenness to enhance cooperation in all fields.
The Prime Minister and the envoys discussed developments in the region, joint efforts to support the brothers in Palestine and Lebanon, and ways and means of enhancing economic ties between Jordan and the Gulf Cooperation Council states.

MENAFN22102024000117011021ID1108808787


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search