PM Meets Ambassadors Of Gulf Arab States

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 22 (Petra) -- Prime Jaafar Hassan met on Tuesday with ambassadors to Jordan of Gulf Arab states.During the meeting with the ambassadors of Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, and the UAE Chargé d'Affaires, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the deep and brotherly relations between King Abdullah II and Gulf Arab leaders, and the keenness to enhance cooperation in all fields.The Prime Minister and the envoys discussed developments in the region, joint efforts to support the brothers in Palestine and Lebanon, and ways and means of enhancing economic ties between Jordan and the Gulf Cooperation Council states.