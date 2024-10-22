PM Meets Ambassadors Of Gulf Arab States
Date
10/22/2024 11:12:11 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct 22 (Petra) -- Prime Minister
Jaafar Hassan met on Tuesday with ambassadors to Jordan of Gulf Arab states.
During the meeting with the ambassadors of Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, and the UAE Chargé d'Affaires, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the deep and brotherly relations between his majesty
King Abdullah II and Gulf Arab leaders, and the keenness to enhance cooperation in all fields.
The Prime Minister and the envoys discussed developments in the region, joint efforts to support the brothers in Palestine and Lebanon, and ways and means of enhancing economic ties between Jordan and the Gulf Cooperation Council states.
MENAFN22102024000117011021ID1108808787
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.