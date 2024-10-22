Rotary Adds Four New Product Innovations To Lineup Of Vehicle Service And Repair Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kicks Off 100th Anniversary with New "Rotary Solutions" Brand

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 22, 2024

Rotary , part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV ), today announced the launch of the Rotary® R1250 Automatic Leverless Pro Tire Changer, Rotary® ARO16 Four-Post Lift, Rotary® SLW210-AV WIDE SMARTLIFT® Inground Lift, and Chief® Phoenix Pulling Rack with Rolling Jacks. Designed to help expedite service times, increase shop efficiency and minimize downtime, each cutting-edge product bolsters the existing lines of premium vehicle lifts, A/C machines, wheel service equipment and collision diagnostic and repair tools.

"Rotary is committed to providing reliable equipment and tools that help drive efficiency and productivity for modern automotive shops, including allowing technicians to service and repair a range of advanced to historic vehicles within the same bay," said Ian Wendler, Vice President, General Manager of VSG Americas. "Launching these four new products builds upon our legacy of helping shops find new ways to safely improve productivity and profitability. Rotary is poised to lead the industry into the next century with top-tier shop equipment, unmatched expertise and a deep commitment to Serving the Shop®."

All four new product innovations will be featured at the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, from November 5-8.



Rotary® ARO16 Four-Post Lift – A 16k lb. capacity four-post alignment rack.

Rotary® SLW210-AV WIDE SMARTLIFT® Inground Lift – An inground lift featuring all-vehicle (AV) lift arms. Its wide stance and obstruction-free design are ideal for servicing EVs, exotics, and standard vehicles with a 10,000-lb. capacity.

Rotary® R1250 Automatic Leverless Pro Tire Changer – Features dual bead rollers, laser-guided tool positioning and no metal-on-metal contact to allow for fast, accurate, strain-free tire changes. Chief® Phoenix Pulling Rack with Rolling Jacks – A premium frame rack with an innovative lifting system that supports repairs from cars to large delivery vans. Designed with a self-leveling deck, four working heights and 10 tons of pulling power with a handheld pendant control.

At this year's SEMA Show, Rotary will also kick off its 100th-anniversary celebration and launch the company's new brand, Rotary SolutionsTM. The new Rotary Solutions brand will serve as a single-source solution for premium shop equipment, reliable resources and world-class training. The new brand comprises several iconic names in vehicle repair and diagnostic service, including Rotary by Rotary Solutions , Forward Lift by Rotary Solutions , Direct Lift by Rotary Solutions

and Chief Collision Technology .

For more information about Rotary, please visit rotarysolutions .

About Rotary:

In 1925,

Peter Lunati

designed,

built and patented the first fully hydraulic automotive lift

and ushered in a

new era in vehicle service with the 'Rotary' name.

Nearly a century later, Rotary has grown to become the world leader in

vehicle service and repair shop productivity

with global operations extending from our headquarters in Madison, Indiana, throughout North and South America, Europe and Asia. Rotary is committed to 'Serving the Shop' and has purposefully designed equipment to work seamlessly to support shops in the safest, fastest and most efficient way. Rotary offers solutions for vehicle lifting, wheel service, diagnostics and calibration, alignment, A/C service and more – supported by

world-class training and customer service

and backed by the most comprehensive national distribution and service network.

Rotary is part of Vehicle Service Group, an operating company of Dover Corporation's Engineered Products

segment. For more information, visit

RotarySolutions .

About Vehicle Service Group:

As an operating company of the Dover Corporation, Vehicle Service Group (VSG) offers the world's premier brands in vehicle lifting, wheel service, collision repair and aftermarket OEM equipment. With over 95 years of experience, we design, test, manufacture, sell and support our products with one thing in mind: our customer. For more information, visit vsgdover .

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

Vehicle Service Group Contact:

David Fischmer

(812) 265-9543

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

