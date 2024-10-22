PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Iranian President On Sidelines Of BRICS Summit (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that a full range of relations between India and Iran was reviewed along with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the bilateral talks between the two leaders on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

"Had a very good meeting with the President of Iran, Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian. We reviewed the full range of relations between our countries. We also discussed ways to deepen ties in futuristic sectors," PM Modi wrote on X.

This was the first bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Pezeshkian, who took over as the President of Iran in July following ex-President Ebrahim Raisi's death in a helicopter crash on May 19.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that PM Modi congratulated Pezeshkian on his election as the 9th President of Iran.

"He also welcomed Iran into the BRICS family. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in various fields. Noting that the signing of the long-term contract of Chabahar Port is an important milestone in bilateral relations, the two leaders reaffirmed its significance for reconstruction and redevelopment of Afghanistan and enhancing trade and economic linkages with Central Asia," the MEA statement read.

The statement also mentioned that the two leaders exchanged views on regional developments, including the situation in West Asia.

"PM Modi expressed deep concern over the widening of the conflict and reiterated India's call to de-escalate the situation. The Prime Minister also emphasised protection of civilians and the role of diplomacy in resolving the conflict," it read.

Both leaders agreed to continue their cooperation in various multilateral forums, including BRICS and SCO.

"The Prime Minister invited President Pezeshkian to visit India at an early date. President Pezeshkian accepted the invitation," the statement noted.

Earlier, on July 30, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari represented India in Pezeshkian's swearing-in ceremony, held in Tehran.

The BRICS alliance, an intergovernmental organisation comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, added four new members - Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates - on January 1, 2024.

It was also under India's presidency that Iran joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

India-Iran partnership in various sectors, especially connectivity, expanded tremendously during the tenure of Iran's late President Raisi.

Both countries fast-tracked infrastructure cooperation, focusing especially on the Chabahar project and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) - the 7,200 km-long multimodal trade corridor linking Russia with India via the ports of Iran.

India and Iran had signed a 10-year contract for the operation of Chabahar Port on May 13, just a few days before Raisi's death.

Earlier in the day, immediately after his arrival in Kazan, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.