Pursuecare Recognized As 'Rising Star' In Mental And Behavioral Health At The Digital Health Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Awards Ceremony 2024

PursueCare Is a Rising Star in Mental and Behavioral Health

PursueCare

PursueCare announced today that it has been awarded the prestigious“Rising Star” award for Mental and Behavioral Health by the Digital Health Hub Foundation.

- Nick MercadanteMIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PursueCare, a virtual addiction treatment provider, announced today that it has been awarded the prestigious“Rising Star” award for Mental and Behavioral Health by the Digital Health Hub Foundation at this year's HLTH USA conference in Las Vegas.The Digital Health Hub Foundation is a global community of health tech accelerators dedicated to supporting the growth and scalability of the world's most innovative healthcare companies. With a network of more than 30,000 members, including early- to late-stage healthcare organizations, industry providers, payors, experts, mentors, investors, clinicians, and researchers, the foundation fosters collaboration and advancement in healthcare innovation.“Congratulations to our dedicated team for this recognition of their tremendous efforts in advancing innovation for chronic substance use disorder and delivering life-saving treatment to thousands,” said Nick Mercadante, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PursueCare.“This award further validates the importance of our work, yet much remains to be done. Every day, hundreds of Americans lose their lives to overdose, and tens of millions continue to battle this chronic condition. Our mission is far from over.”PursueCare recently introduced RESET® and RESET-O®, the only FDA-authorized digital therapeutics for substance use disorder (SUD) and opioid use disorder (OUD). These innovative solutions provide patients with 24/7 support through digital cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) modules, contingency management rewards, and measurement-based assessments. Care is delivered via telehealth in PursueCare's proprietary smart phone apps, empowering patients to manage their recovery from anywhere, at any time.“We are excited to be considered among a prestigious list of digital health startups. Uniquely, we offer the only FDA-authorized therapeutics which help reach patients in rural, remote, and underserved communities, where people face barriers to care,” further commented Mercadante. PursueCare offers comprehensive services through a multi-disciplinary care team, including medication-assisted treatment (MAT), behavioral counseling and therapy, psychiatry, case management, and pharmacy services.This recognition celebrates emerging digital health companies demonstrating exceptional potential in their field. To learn more, watch this video.About PursueCarePursueCare provides personalized virtual addiction treatment for individuals across nine states (CT, KY, MA, ME, NH, NJ, OH, PA, and WV). Our mission is to increase access to chronic care through telehealth. Patients engage with a multi-disciplinary team providing medical care, counseling, psychiatry, and pharmacy. FDA-authorized digital cognitive behavioral therapy, RESET® and RESET-O®, supports recovery 24/7. We accept private insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid. Learn more at and .

Andreea Popa

PursueCare

+1 310-709-4857

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.