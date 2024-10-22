Work Truck Week® 2025 Registration Now Open

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advance pricing discounts available for Work Truck Show, Green Truck Summit and more

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration and for the 25th edition of North America's largest work truck event are now open at worktruckweek.com . Work Truck Week® 2025 runs March 4–7, 2025, at Indiana Center in Indianapolis. More Than a Trade Show®, it encompasses The Work Truck Show®, Green Truck Summit, NTEA Annual Meeting, Ride & Drive, educational program, and more.

For 25 years, the people who design, build, use and maintain the work trucks and equipment the world relies on have gathered every March to see the industry's latest products and technology, learn from one another and discuss how to improve the future. What started as a trade show has continued to evolve to meet the changing needs of the industry. From Monday to Friday, the event's energy, scale and intensity encompass the City of Indianapolis, making Work Truck Week a one-of-a-kind experience. Work Truck Week is produced and hosted by NTEA – The Work Truck AssociationTM.

“Much like the industry it serves, Work Truck Week is constantly adapting,” says Steve Carey, NTEA president & CEO.“We maintain the elements at the core of its success, like a packed exhibit hall, relevant educational sessions and unbeatable opportunities to connect with other industry professionals, while adjusting other pieces and integrating new features to deliver the information and experiences our attendees and exhibitors need to energize their operations.”

Explore vehicles and equipment

The Work Truck Show exhibit hall is filled with commercial vehicles, equipment and products - including chassis, bodies, aerial devices, snow and ice control equipment, advanced vehicle and fuel technology, accessories and components - from 500 companies. It's a one-stop-shop to find the latest products and technology; optimize current commercial vehicle design and specification; discover new business opportunities; and collaborate with management, product and engineering teams from multiple suppliers. In addition to the main exhibit hall open March 5–7, New Exhibitor Pavilion showcases first-time exhibitors March 5–6.

New this year, save time and hassle on-site by pre-purchasing tickets during advance registration for a quick, well-balanced lunch on March 5 and/or March 6.

Experience commercial vehicles with the latest advanced fuels and technologies, sustainability offerings and propulsion systems at Work Truck Week Ride & Drive, open to all attendees March 5–6.

Gain expert insights and solutions

Green Truck Summit, NTEA's full-day advanced vehicle and fuel technology conference on March 4, provides information, solutions and resources in support of the work truck industry's drive toward achieving greater sustainability, productivity and efficiency. Experts lead intensive sessions on applied and emerging technology within the commercial vehicle market.

Drive success through education

The educational program March 4–6 includes a range of in-depth Special Sessions and shorter Breakout Sessions to help companies plan for the future and enhance operational growth. Key topics address market data and industry trends, vehicle engineering and compliance, government regulations, workforce development, fleet management, and vehicle propulsion and sustainability solutions. Sixteen commercial vehicle OEMs, including four EV manufacturers, share vehicle changes and upfitting solutions during exclusive Chassis Updates.

Registered WTW and GTS Conference Package attendees can access some Breakout Session materials on-demand after the event.

Make connections and find opportunities

Engage with the commercial vehicle community throughout Work Truck Week both informally and at dedicated networking events, including the industry's first major gathering of the year, Opening Reception on March 4.

Generation Next, an industry professional development group, offers a Leadership Workshop & Networking Reception on March 5. March 6 starts off bright and early with NTEA Annual Meeting. It includes breakfast, a keynote speaker and updates on NTEA resources and initiatives. The inaugural Commercial Vehicle Data Exchange & Reception later on March 6 offers an opportunity to connect with industry professionals interested in uncovering and expanding the commercial vehicle industry's data ecosystem.

Find new resources

Visit Booth 3401 during exhibit hall hours to talk with NTEA staff members who are experts in fleet relations, industry data, vehicle engineering and compliance, government regulations and more. This is also the place to pick up a free WTW25 collectible mug! Next door at the NTEA Partners Booth (3201), representatives from Lincoln Electric, TruckScience, UniFirst, WorkTruckCert and Work Truck Total Protect will share and demonstrate a wide range of services and solutions to enhance business and customer relations in the commercial vehicle industry.

Get all the event details, register and book hotel rooms at or contact NTEA (... or 248-489-7090) for more information.

About NTEA

Established in 1964, NTEA – The Work Truck AssociationTM, a 501(c)(6) organization, represents more than 2,100 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial vehicles, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to NTEA. The Association provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces Work Truck Week, Green Truck Summit, Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit and Executive Leadership Summit. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

