Entrepreneur With Cerebral Palsy Builds Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fireball Unlimited! Started by Author, Entrepreneur Brittany "Lenny" Gilbert. Gilbert is the author of Rudy & Me, which has been turned into a marvelous short film. Rudy & Me follows Brandy, a young girl and her grandmother Rudy for a few days. Brandy moves in with her grandmother to escape the lonely life within her mother's new life with a new husband and newborns. Rudy wants to show Brandy love, but in a twist, as she develops Alzheimer's, it is Brandy who shows her grandmother love.

Brittany Gilbert is an African American female with mild cerebral palsy. Through many challenges in her life, she used writing as a way to express her thoughts to others. With the publication of Rudy & Me, Gilbert felt empowered to visually share her story. She wants to show people that even though life gives her challenges, anyone can still pursue dreams.

Fireball Unlimited serves as the entity for her books and films. Started by Gilbert in 2017 in honor of her late paternal grandmother's sixty-fifth birthday, Fireball represents Gilbert's ambition and the Unlimited possibilities she sees for herself.

