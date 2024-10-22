Jordanian delegation participates in 2024 Annual Meetings of IMF

(MENAFN) Jordanian delegation is actively participating in the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

A Jordanian delegation is actively participating in the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Group, which began on Monday in Washington, D.C. The delegation, comprising key figures such as of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, Minister of Finance Abdul Hakim Shibli, and Central Bank Governor Adel Sharkas, is focused on enhancing collaboration with international donors.



Scheduled to run from October 21 to October 26, these meetings are bringing together representatives from various sectors, including government, business, international organizations, civil society, and academia. Participants will address a multitude of pressing issues, such as the intricacies of the food economy, initiatives to promote gender equality, strategies for sustainable development, and the complexities currently facing global financial markets.



In an interview with Al-Ghad, Essam Al-Majali, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, outlined the objectives of the Jordanian delegation at the World Bank Group discussions. He noted that the team is in Washington to hold a series of intensive talks with World Bank management, donors, and financing institutions during the annual meetings.



Al-Majali emphasized that a primary goal of the delegation is to reinforce Jordan's international partnerships with various donors, which will support the country’s development priorities in line with its vision for economic modernization and a detailed roadmap for public sector reform. Furthermore, the delegation aims to review Jordan's financing portfolio with the World Bank and discuss how to direct future development assistance to meet the financing needs necessary for implementing economic and administrative modernization initiatives.



Currently, the World Bank's active portfolio in Jordan is valued at approximately $4.1 billion, covering about 18 ongoing projects and investments worth $538.4 million. This participation in the Annual Meetings highlights Jordan’s dedication to advancing sustainable development and strengthening economic resilience through strategic collaborations with international partners.

