Stefanchuk Meets With Estonian President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has stated that Ukraine is counting on Estonia's support for the initiative to use long-range weapons to strike military airfields and bases in the Russian Federation.

Stefanchuk posted this on following a meeting with Estonian President Alar Karis, Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian speaker thanked Estonia for its comprehensive support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the struggle against the Russian aggressor.

Stefanchuk expressed gratitude to Estonia for the 19th defense assistance package, as well as military, financial, political and humanitarian support since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada chairman noted that he had presented Ukraine's Victory Plan to the Estonian Parliament. According to him, he and Karis discussed every point, the first of which is Ukraine's invitation to join NATO, which will be a decisive response to Russia.

“At the same time, Ukraine's ability to use long-range weapons to strike at military airfields and bases in the Russian Federation is crucial for effective defense. This is also envisaged in the Victory Plan, and I count on Estonia's support for this initiative,” Stefanchuk said.

The parties also discussed the security situation and Ukraine's urgent defense needs.

Among the issues discussed were also efforts to return children abducted by Russia to Ukraine and the situation in the energy sector.

He said that in the near future the Estonian side is preparing to send equipment to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The Verkhovna Rada chairman also thanked him and emphasized that the survival of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians depends on this decision.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ruslan Stefanchuk presented Ukraine's Victory Plan to Estonian parliamentarians.

Photo: com/stefanchuk