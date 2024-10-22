Ring In The New Year With Top International Artistes At The Yuewen Music Festival, Proudly Presented By Yuewen And DBS Bank

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) An exhilarating three-day festival featuring chart-topping acts, including Bi llkin , Lala Hsu, PP Krit , Mika Nakashima, WIN METAWIN & NANON, Afrojack , Don Diablo and WUKONG , is set to deliver an unforgettable celebration of music, culture and connection.

Starting October 29 2024, 2pm (SGT), DBS/POSB Cardmembers across the region and DBS PayLah! users can get pre-sale access and 20% early bird discount for tickets purchased on SISTIC. General ticket sales start on November 10 2024, 2pm (SGT).







SINGAPORE, October 22, 2024 – Yuewen and DBS Bank today announced the inaugural Yuewen Music Festival, set for December 28, 29, and 31, 2024, at Siloso Beach, Sentosa, Singapore. The festival will showcase a stellar line-up of top artistes from various countries, including China, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. Festival-goers can look forward to a diverse mix of musical styles, including pop, hip-hop, and EDM. Confirmed performers include some of the biggest names in the industry, including Billkin, LaLa Hsu, Mika Nakashima, Olivia Marsh, PP Krit, Tech', GALI, Maggie Chiang, Reiko, WIN METAWIN & NANON, Afrojack, Akini Jing, Cuebrick, Don Diablo, Julian Jordan, Lucas & Steve and WUKONG, ensuring an unforgettable experience for music and pop culture enthusiasts.

In addition to the star-studded performances, the Yuewen Music Festival will showcase impressive IP-themed installations and an interactive market, offering attendees a comprehensive entertainment experience with various food, games, and shopping options. The festival will culminate on December 31 with a breath-taking display of fireworks and captivating drone performance.

From October 29 to November 9, DBS/POSB Debit and Credit Cardmembers across the region and DBS PayLah! users will enjoy pre-sale access and 20% early bird discount for tickets purchased on SISTIC. During this pre-sale period, every transaction gives a 2X chance to win exclusive meet-and-greet passes with the artistes. General ticket sales begin on November 10, with a 1X chance to win meet-and-greet passes per transaction. At the festival, attendees can also enjoy a 10% discount on food and beverage (F&B) and merchandise when using their DBS/POSB Debit and Credit Cards or DBS PayLah!.

Yuewen expands cultural influence through innovative IP events

Earlier in 2024, Yuewen hosted the Yuewen Global Chinese IP Awards and Gala in Singapore, featuring a star-studded line-up of renowned IP actors, including Wang Hedi, Zhang Yuqi, Song Yi, Lin Gengxin, Zhang Yunlong, Wang Churan, and Lin Yi. Fans of popular IPs, such as“The King's Avatar,” travelled from around the globe to participate in this“team-building” event, where iconic characters like Ye Xiu were showcased at prominent landmarks, including the ArtScience Museum and Marina Bay Sands, drawing large crowds of spectators.







Yuewen's adaptations of intellectual properties in film, animation, and gaming have garnered substantial support from audiences in Singapore. Notable films and TV dramas, including“YOLO,” directed, written, and starring Jia Ling;“The Legend of Shenli,” starring Zhao Liying and Lin Gengxin;“Joy of Life Season 2,” led by Zhang Ruoyun and Li Qin, with a special appearance by Chen Daoming; and“The Tale of Rose,” starring Liu Yifei, have all captured significant attention in the region. In June, Singapore Tourism Board and Yuewen signed a strategic cooperation agreement, highlighting new opportunities for cultural industry development under the 'IP+Cultural Tourism' trend.







With aims to fulfill Yuewen's business direction in the coming years, the group is committed to planning events of similar or larger scale, incorporating intellectual property content in other aspects. This innovative model of integrating intellectual property content with live performances through the Yuewen Music Festival is just one example of Yuewen's forward-thinking approach.

Ticketing details

Standard Tickets: S$228 (1 day), S$410 (2 days), S$581 (3 days)

Premium Tickets: S$398 (1 day), S$716 (2 days), S$1014 (3 days)

Premium Tickets include access to a dedicated standing area and an exclusive Yuewen merchandise bag. All tickets come with a complimentary drink.

Exclusive benefits for DBS/POSB Cardmembers and DBS PayLah! Users

Pre-sale Access: October 29, 2:00 PM – November 9, 11:59 PM (SGT, Singapore Time)

Exclusive Pre-sale access for DBS/POSB Cardmembers and PayLah! Users:

– 20% early bird discount for all DBS/POSB Debit and Credit Cards & PayLah!

– 2X chance to win meet-and-greet passes (1 transaction = 2 chances)

General Sale Begin: November 10, 2:00 PM (SGT, Singapore Time)

– 10% discount for all DBS/POSB Debit and Credit Cards & PayLah!

– 1X chance to win meet-and-greet passes (1 transaction = 1 chance)

Additional event perks:

Enjoy a 10% discount on food, beverages, and merchandise when using DBS/POSB Debit and Credit Cards or DBS PayLah!

To purchase tickets, please visit

Tickets purchased from October 29, 2:00 PM – November 30, 11:59 PM (SGT) are eligible for participation in the meet-and greet lucky draw. Lucky draw winners will be announced on Yuewen and DBS/POSB official social media platforms by December 14. Follow Yuewen and DBS/POSB on their platforms below to stay updated and join in the excitement!



Yuewen Instagram:

Yuewen TikTok:

DBS Facebook:

DBS Instagram:

About Yuewen

Yuewen (HKEX: 0772 China Literature Limited) is a culture and entertainment group that was founded in March 2015. It focuses on creating and developing intellectual property (IP) derived from online literature.

Yuewen has a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, such as QQ Reading, Qidian, New Classics Media, and Tencent Animation & Comics. It serves as a platform for tens of millions of creators and a rich reserve of literary works across 200 genres, catering to hundreds of millions of users. Yuewen is renowned for its celebrated IP portfolio, which includes popular titles like Joy of Life, My Heroic Husband, Candle in the Tomb, The King's Avatar, Soul Land, and Nirvana in Fire. It has successfully expanded its reach across various media formats, including audiobooks, animation, comics, films, drama series, games, and offline merchandise.

For more information, please visit .

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's“AA-” and“Aa1” credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named “World's Best Bank” by Global Finance, “World's Best Bank” by Euromoney and “Global Bank of the Year” by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named “World's Best Digital Bank” by Euromoney and the world's “Most Innovative in Digital Banking” by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the “Safest Bank in Asia” award by Global Finance for 16 consecutive years from 2009 to 2024.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets.

DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by supporting businesses for impact: enterprises with a double bottom-line of profit and social and/or environmental impact. DBS Foundation also gives back to society in various ways, including equipping underserved communities with future-ready skills and helping them to build food resilience.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit