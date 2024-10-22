Local Hivetm Launches Three Hot Honey Flavors At Walmart

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Original, Chipotle, and Sriracha Pair U.S. Raw & Unfiltered Honey with Spicy Peppers

A popular condiment is getting a flavor boost with the introduction of Local HiveTM

Hot Honey , a new collection from the only national brand of honey sourced exclusively from American beekeepers. Available at Walmart locations nationwide, plus at Walmart and LocalHiveHoney , the products pair U.S. raw & unfiltered honey as the first ingredient with spicy peppers to create three distinct sweet-heat fusions. Get ready to drizzle them on recipes!

Local HiveTM Hot Honey

Original (Medium): Rich, floral honey and classic jalapeños deliver a kick that burns so, so good. Try it on pizza, cocktails, ice cream, fried chicken, and fruit salad.

Chipotle (Medium): Chipotle peppers bathed in sweet honey bring a mouthwateringly smoky and earthy flavor to burrito bowls, salmon filets, BBQ, and tacos. Sriracha (Hot): Honey infused with a heaping helping of garlic-chili heat amps up chicken, spicy mayo, brussels sprouts, and dumplings.

Sourced from beekeepers across the U.S., the honey featured in Local HiveTM Hot Honey is gently strained to retain its natural pollens and floral notes, bringing a sweet complexity to the blends not found in processed varieties. The honey is then infused with spicy peppers like

jalapeño and chipotle, along with natural sriracha flavor, to create a versatile lineup free of artificial colors and preservatives. Each bottle's back label includes a reminder of the raw, real honey inside: "Taste the honey. Feel the heat."

Shared Cale Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer of Local HiveTM, "By taking our premium, always raw & unfiltered, 100% American honey and combining it with carefully selected peppers, we're bringing to market an irresistibly flavor-forward hot honey that can easily elevate even the simplest meal."

Each 9.5oz bottle of Local HiveTM Hot Honey is sold for an SRP of $7.98. A holiday gift set including all three bottles is also available for an SRP of $19.98.

About Local Hive TM

The #1 honey brand in natural food stores and the #2 in MULO, according to SPINS latest 52 weeks ending 9/16/24, Local HiveTM has proudly been bringing 100% American honey to the marketplace for 100 years and counting. The only national brand of honey sourced exclusively from U.S. beekeepers, Local HiveTM bottles 23+ raw & unfiltered honey blends at its headquarters in Greeley, CO. Visit LocalHiveHoney and follow @LocalHiveHoney.

