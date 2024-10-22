FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES FAMILY DRAMA“WOUNDED HEALER”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freestyle Digital has just released the mental health-themed drama WOUNDED HEALER, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, and DVD, starting on October 22, 2024

Mental Health-Themed Drama Debuts on North American VOD Platforms and DVD on October 22, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the mental health-themed drama WOUNDED HEALER, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, and DVD, starting on October 22, 2024.

WOUNDED HEALER follows Manda, a 30-year-old therapist grappling with her own mental health challenges while raising her teenage children in Atlanta. As she navigates the pressures of her career and a resurgence of her childhood autoimmune illness, she reluctantly joins“The Wounded Healers Group” -- a support network for counselors. Through this journey, Manda returns to her North Carolina hometown to confront her past and family, ultimately learning that prioritizing her own healing is essential for her well-being.

Directed by Aleshia Cowser Jackson (known for BET's Bricked and Millennial) and written by Shamanda Burston of Lulu B. Productions, WOUNDED HEALER was produced by Tiffani-MiShelle Johnson and Qulanda R. Moore, with Shamanda Burston and Izylah Collins serving as executive producers. WOUNDED HEALER features an ensemble cast that includes Katelynn Bennett (Lifetime's Breaking Girl Code, BET's A Christmas Surprise, Paramount's Zoey 102), Rashan Ali Smith (BET's All The Queen's Men, TV One's Sister Circle), Christal Jordan (OWN's Iyanla Vanzant: Fix My Life, contributor to Good Day Atlanta and Rolling Out), along with Cheryl Frazier, McKenzie Grace Williams, Asher Robinson, Michael Mau, Dexter Lamont, Dexter Matthews, and Moses Jones.

"As a licensed therapist and counselor educator, I'm excited to unveil my first cinematherapy film, WOUNDED HEALER,” said writer and executive producer Shamanda Burston.“Inspired by psychologist Carl Jung's belief that the best healers tend to their own wounds, this film reveals the authentic lives of those who help others. It reminds us that we all face mental health struggles, inviting us to spark meaningful conversations and embrace the shared journey of healing-because it's not just possible; it's a path we all walk together."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire WOUNDED HEALER directly with independent sales rep and distribution consultant, Liz Manashil.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

