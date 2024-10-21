UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2025 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE
BALTIMORE, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA , UAA) plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2025 (ended September 30, 2024)
results on November 7, 2024.
Following the news release at
approximately 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET),
Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately
8:30 a.m. ET
to review results.
This call will be webcast live and archived at
.
About Under Armour, Inc.
Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit .
SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.
