The Luv U Project's Young Professional Group, Ulead, Launches New Leadership Network For Mental Health In The Workplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The uLead Leadership is building on The Luv u Project's mission of a quantifiable agenda and responsible actions that advance mental in America.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Luv u Project and its young professional program, uLead, have launched a new young professional leadership network to tackle some of the biggest mental health challenges young professionals witness and experience in the workplace.The uLead Leadership Network is an exclusive community of leaders under 40, who have the ability to influence and drive change within their workplace.These high-achieving rising stars are deeply committed to breaking down the stigma of mental health in both the workplace and in society.The network is led by uLead chair Julia Alpaio, who serves as the Director of Volunteer Engagement at ICSC professionally.The 22 Leadership Network Members were selected through an application process and represent a diverse cross-section of America's workforce. Among the network members are young leaders from over 18 different professions, including education, medical networks, and Fortune 100 companies, located across the United States.Through virtual meetings and an in-person summit, the group is addressing some of the biggest mental health challenges they are experiencing in their workplaces, including burnout/stress, return to office policies, buy-in on programming from senior leadership, and shortage of providers/resources for those seeking mental health treatment.The uLead Leadership Network's in-person summit will take place November 21st and 22nd in Bethesda, MD.The uLead Leadership Network is building on The Luv u Project's mission to turn an unacceptable tragedy into a quantifiable agenda and responsible actions that advance the understanding of and treatments for mental health issues. uLead engages young professionals in conversation about mental health to break down the stigma surrounding it.For more information about the uLead Leadership Network, visit: here.

Rich Mattingly

The Luv u Project

+1 240-614-7766

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.