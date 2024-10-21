EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS NAMED DE&I COMPANY OF THE YEAR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Equinox Strategy Partners' Managing Partner Jonathan Fitzgarrald

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Equinox Strategy Partners announced today that the Los Angeles Business Journal has named it as the DE&I Company of the Year Award honoree.“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of your team in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace,” states the publication.“365 days of the year, we work with legal, accounting and business management firms and professionals to impart the skills necessary to elevate their station in life. Progress does not discriminate when professionals are willing to roll-up their sleeves and put in the time,” adds Managing Partner Jonathan Fitzgarrald .Fitzgarrald is the Founder of Equinox Strategy Partners that advises professionals and firms nationwide on increasing their potential to generate revenue. He is a longtime leader of the Legal Marketing Association and has served on the board of advisors of the Legal Sales and Service Organization, Inc. Fitzgarrald previously directed sales and marketing at top business law firms and leveraged his communications degree at several public and private companies in Silicon Valley. He was recently named as a 2024“CEO Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times and Lawdragon named him to its 2024 list of "Global 100 Leaders in Legal Strategy & Consulting.”

