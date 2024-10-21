(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shareholders Approve The New Strategy And Instalment of new Board

Schiltigheim, October 21th 2024 18:00, Tonner Drones is pleased to announce that all resolutions has passed during the General Meeting of shareholders today.

With 26,92% of the share capital present, the quorum was reached. All resolutions were passed with a large majority of the votes.

From today, David Cloetingh and Olaf Graeff have been installed on the new board. Also, the extension of the articles of association was approved by shareholders. This allows TonnerDrones to roll out its new investment strategy.

The documentation from the OEGM will be published on the website of Tonner Drones.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones (formerly Delta Drone) develops technologies for the logistics sector and has a promising product for stabilizing drones after recoil. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones' strategy is to leverage its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones to recognized manufacturers. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones' shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

Tonner Drones

Diede van den Ouden

Communication financière

