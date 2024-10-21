Tbilisi Hosts Conference On Information Exchange Between Azerbaijani & Georgian Ngos
Today, a conference titled "Information Exchange on Public
Participation between Georgian and Azerbaijani NGOs" was held in
the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, initiated by the National NGO
Forum of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Ramil Iskandarli, Chairman of the Board of the National NGO
Forum of Azerbaijan, delivered a speech at the opening of the
event, highlighting the historical friendship and cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Georgia, which stands out in the Caucasus
region.
He emphasized that both states support each other during
difficult times, and this cooperation remains an example for the
entire Caucasus. Iskandarli also mentioned that this friendship has
caused concern among certain foreign circles, but both countries
continue to pursue independent policies.
Experts participating in the conference drew attention to
Western pressures on both Georgia and Azerbaijan. They stressed the
importance of joint action by NGOs in safeguarding national
interests and underscored the need to strengthen this
collaboration. The participants also discussed Western pressures on
the Georgian government's independent policies, particularly the
criticism from the European Union and the United States regarding
the laws on“foreign agents” and anti-LGBT propaganda.
Additionally, the conference addressed the activities of the
"COP29 NGO Coalition," established through the initiative of the
National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan as part of the 29th session of the
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). The
participation of Georgian NGOs in this coalition was also
discussed. With 350 NGOs from 72 countries already joining the
coalition, this was hailed as a major achievement for Azerbaijan's
civil society.
