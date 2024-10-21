France's Colonial Crimes Condemned At UN Event

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
The 142nd session of the UN Human Rights Committee (HRC) is
currently underway at the UN's Geneva office,
Azernews reports.
During the session, reports from several countries, including
France, on the implementation of the International Covenant on
Civil and Political Rights will be reviewed.
According to the Covenant, countries that are parties to the
document must promote and respect the right to self-determination
for peoples living in territories under de facto colonial rule, in
accordance with the UN Charter.
France is currently at the forefront of countries practicing
colonialism and neo-colonialism policies.
The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has submitted an alternative
report to the UN Human Rights Committee exposing France's colonial
policies. This report has been published on the official website of
the Human Rights Committee: UN HRC Session Details.
( ).
On October 21, a meeting with stakeholders was held at the Human
Rights Committee, a day before France's national report was
presented. The Baku Initiative Group, along with delegations from
New Caledonia and French Polynesia, participated in the meeting.
Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of BIG, made a statement during
the session.
In his statement, Abbasov condemned the illegal referendum held
by France in New Caledonia and criticized France's attempts to
force constitutional amendments to the electoral code, which
sparked protests among the Kanak people. He noted that these
actions had led to the death of over 10 individuals and left nearly
400 injured in New Caledonia.
Additionally, Abbasov highlighted the health damage caused by
France's nuclear tests in Polynesia. He emphasized that the people
of French Polynesia aspire to independence, and France's resistance
to this is obstructing the implementation of UN Resolution
67/265.
Abbasov also addressed the historical injustices, economic
difficulties, and lack of sovereignty faced by other territories
under French control.
He provided detailed information on Azerbaijan's efforts, as the
chair of the Non-Aligned Movement and a current member of its
Troika, to combat colonialism on international platforms.
Abbasov called for a new referendum in New Caledonia under UN
supervision, the withdrawal of French military forces, and an
evaluation of the situation by the UN Special Decolonization
Committee.
Furthermore, he demanded compensation from France for the
nuclear tests in Polynesia and urged recognition of the right to
self-determination for the peoples of New Caledonia and French
Polynesia. He emphasized the necessity of UN oversight in these
processes.
MENAFN21102024000195011045ID1108802377
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.