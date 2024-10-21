New Employee-Elected Board Member

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement No. 42

Anne Breum, one of the employee-elected members of the Board of Directors of Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group (the“Company”), has decided to step down as a board member. The first alternate, Lena Bech Holskov (Safety Adviser, OHS) has replaced Anne Breum as employee-elected board member of the Company for the remaining period of the current four-year election term ending following the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on April 3, 2025.

Cees de Jong, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company, comments:“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Company, I'd like to thank Anne for her dedicated contribution to the Company and the Board of Directors.”

