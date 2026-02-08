403
Severe Arctic Blast Hits US East Coast, Millions Face Extreme Cold
(MENAFN) Nearly 80 million residents along the US East Coast are facing extreme cold alerts as a powerful arctic blast sweeps the region this weekend, with Sunday morning predicted to bring the coldest temperatures of the season, according to reports.
Authorities have issued Extreme Cold Warnings throughout much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, as biting winds push wind chill values far below zero. Early Saturday, dangerously low wind chills were reported from the Great Lakes down to the Carolinas, with frigid conditions expected to persist throughout the weekend.
Coastal New England saw snowfall tapering off after an inverted trough caused intense, localized snow bands, some dropping as much as 2.5 inches per hour.
Across the Northeast, temperatures are plunging into single digits, and persistent winds are creating subzero wind chills. Major urban centers, including New York City, Boston, and Buffalo, could experience wind chills in the minus-10s, where frostbite on exposed skin may occur in as little as 30 minutes. In upstate New York and northern New England, wind chills could fall to minus 20 to minus 30 degrees Celsius (-4 to -22 degrees Fahrenheit).
Forecasters expect conditions to ease by Monday, with winds calming and temperatures beginning a gradual rise across the eastern United States.
