Heavy Flooding Inundates Displacement Tents in Syria’s Idlib
(MENAFN) Severe flooding has inundated dozens of displacement tents in the countryside of Syria’s northern Idlib province after a nearby river overflowed due to intense rainfall, triggering emergency evacuations and rapid relief efforts, according to official reports.
The flooding affected the Khirbet al-Jouz area, where continuous downpours caused rising water levels that spilled into camps sheltering displaced families, leaving many without safe refuge.
Local authorities said the rainfall damaged and flooded more than 10 displacement camps in different parts of the province, prompting immediate intervention to protect residents and address urgent humanitarian needs. Temporary shelters were arranged by opening schools and mosques to accommodate families forced to flee their tents, while social welfare teams began distributing essential supplies.
Medical facilities were also impacted. Staff and patients at Ain al-Bayda Hospital were relocated to hospitals in Jisr al-Shughur and Idlib City as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety.
An official statement said: “The governorate is monitoring the situation around the clock, coordinating with service and humanitarian bodies to speed the response, ease the suffering of affected families and take all necessary measures to protect their safety.”
Emergency response units were dispatched to the affected areas, with civil defense teams working to clear water channels, evacuate residents, and manage the aftermath of the flash floods. Authorities said teams remain active across Idlib, Sarmada, Jisr al-Shughur, Saraqib, and parts of the Hama countryside, while residents were urged to stay away from flood-prone zones and areas where water is accumulating.
In a separate incident linked to the same weather system, flash floods caused by heavy rain swept through the Ain Issa area in the northern countryside of Latakia, resulting in the deaths of two children, while a third child was rescued, according to emergency response officials.
