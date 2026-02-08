Andhra CM Orders Inquiry Into Food Poisoning At Govt-Run Ashram Hostel

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Feb 8 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday ordered an inquiry into a food poisoning incident in which 92 tribal students of a government-run Ashram boys' hostel fell ill.

The incident occurred at the Ashram hostel in Devarapalli village in Rampachodavaram Mandal of Polavaram district on Saturday.

The Chief Minister directed officials to submit a detailed report by Monday and made it clear that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for negligence.

The Chief Minister on Sunday held a review meeting with officials from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and other departments and issued the necessary instructions.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 92 students of the Devarapalli Ashram Boys' Hostel in Rampachodavaram experienced symptoms such as vomiting, stomach pain, fever and diarrhoea, and were immediately shifted to hospitals in Mareedumilli and Rampachodavaram.

They explained that after having breakfast on Saturday morning, the students began complaining of stomach pain and vomiting, following which they were shifted to hospitals for treatment. Officials said the health condition of all the students is currently stable.

Officials also informed the Chief Minister that they inspected the hostel immediately after the incident and assessed the prevailing conditions. Primary medical examinations were conducted on the remaining students in the hostel, and those showing symptoms of diarrhoea were provided treatment.

They further stated that a special medical camp was set up and samples of food and water were collected for testing.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that a Joint Inspection Committee has also been constituted to investigate the incident.

Chief Minister Naidu instructed that the health condition of the students undergoing treatment at Rampachodavaram Area Hospital should be continuously monitored and that he be kept regularly informed of their condition.

He also directed the district Collector to submit a comprehensive report on the incident by Monday.

CM Chandrababu Naidu further instructed officials to initiate departmental action against those responsible for the incident and to take criminal action as well, if necessary.