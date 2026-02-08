403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jack Lang Resigns Amid Investigation Over Epstein Connections
(MENAFN) Jack Lang, head of France’s Arab World Institute, has submitted his resignation following scrutiny over past connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which prompted a money laundering investigation in France, according to reports.
The development came after French prosecutors announced on Friday the opening of a preliminary inquiry into Lang and his daughter Caroline over alleged “aggravated tax fraud laundering.” Lang, a veteran politician who previously served as culture and education minister, and his daughter have denied any wrongdoing.
The investigation was initiated following revelations from investigative reporting that suggested possible financial links to Epstein. While Lang’s name appeared hundreds of times in US Justice Department documents released in late January, the files do not indicate any involvement in Epstein’s sexual crimes. Reports noted that Caroline Lang was listed as a beneficiary of €5 million ($6 million) in Epstein’s will.
In a letter cited by French media, Lang informed Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot that the “toxic” atmosphere of “personal attacks” could damage “this magnificent institution” and expressed his wish to “calmly refute” the allegations before an extraordinary board meeting.
Founded in 1980 by France in partnership with 18 Arab countries, the Paris-based Arab World Institute serves as a cultural hub, promoting understanding of the Arab world through exhibitions, educational programs, debates, and a museum.
The development came after French prosecutors announced on Friday the opening of a preliminary inquiry into Lang and his daughter Caroline over alleged “aggravated tax fraud laundering.” Lang, a veteran politician who previously served as culture and education minister, and his daughter have denied any wrongdoing.
The investigation was initiated following revelations from investigative reporting that suggested possible financial links to Epstein. While Lang’s name appeared hundreds of times in US Justice Department documents released in late January, the files do not indicate any involvement in Epstein’s sexual crimes. Reports noted that Caroline Lang was listed as a beneficiary of €5 million ($6 million) in Epstein’s will.
In a letter cited by French media, Lang informed Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot that the “toxic” atmosphere of “personal attacks” could damage “this magnificent institution” and expressed his wish to “calmly refute” the allegations before an extraordinary board meeting.
Founded in 1980 by France in partnership with 18 Arab countries, the Paris-based Arab World Institute serves as a cultural hub, promoting understanding of the Arab world through exhibitions, educational programs, debates, and a museum.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment