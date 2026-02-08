403
Maxwell Possesses International Press Card from Germany
(MENAFN) Ghislaine Maxwell, known for her close ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was in possession of an international press identification card issued in Germany, according to reports released Saturday.
Information contained in recently disclosed US investigative records includes a copy of an international press card linked to Maxwell. The card was issued by the International Federation of Journalists and lists her affiliation as “dju in ver.di, Germany,” referring to the German Union of Journalists, as stated by reports.
The appearance of this document has sparked scrutiny, as the German Union of Journalists is known to grant international press cards only to members who can prove they are actively engaged in professional journalistic work.
Maxwell, however, has no public record of working as a journalist, nor is she known to have carried out journalistic activities in Germany.
She is a central figure in the criminal case surrounding US financier Jeffrey Epstein and was later convicted in a US court on multiple charges, including sex trafficking, receiving a 20-year prison sentence.
According to the released records, the credit-card-sized press credential includes a passport-style photograph of Maxwell and was issued under the name Marion Ghislaine Noelle Maxwell, with a validity date of Sept. 15, 2017.
The press card appears in investigative files because Maxwell allegedly presented it as identification at a UPS location in Boston. Documents dated April 9, 2018, indicate she used the press card along with a British driver’s license when renting a post office box.
Investigators later confiscated copies of both identification documents in July 2019, around the period when Epstein was arrested.
