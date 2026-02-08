T20 WC: Italy Vs Scotland Head-To-Head And Recent Form Analysis (Stats)
Both Italy and Scotland are in Group C along with two-time champions West Indies and England, besides Nepal.
Head-to-Head record in T20Is
Matches Played – 2
Scotland Won– 1
Italy Won – 1
Scotland and Italy have met twice in T20 internationals, with the head-to-head record evenly poised at 1–1. Their meetings have come in high-stakes ICC events, adding further significance to their rivalry. Scotland have lost their first match against the mighty West Indies.
Recent form guide (Last Five T20Is) –
Scotland: W, W, L, L, L
Italy: W, L, L, L, W
Both teams have won three of their previous five T20I matches overall. Scotland began their recent run with two consecutive wins before suffering three straight defeats, while Italy opened with a win, endured three losses, and then bounced back with a victory in their most recent outing.
Previous Encounters
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2023
Venue: Grange Cricket Club Ground, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
Result: Scotland won
Scotland dominated their first-ever T20I against Italy, piling up a massive 245 for 2 thanks to Ollie Hairs' unbeaten 127 and Brandon McMullen's 96. In reply, Italy collapsed and were bowled out for 90 despite Grant Stewart's 41, as Gavin Main's five-wicket haul powered Scotland to a crushing victory.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Final 2025
Venue: Sportpark Westvliet, Voorburg
Result: Italy won
Italy edged past Scotland in the Europe Region final, posting 167 for 6 on the back of Emilio Gay's rapid 50 and Grant Stewart's unbeaten 44. Scotland's chase, led by George Munsey's 72 and Richie Berrington's 46*, fell short as Harry Manenti's five-wicket haul sealed a tense 12-run victory for Italy.
