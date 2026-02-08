403
Turkish Scientists Arrive at Antarctic Base for Tenth National Expedition
(MENAFN) Turkish researchers have arrived at the Turkish Scientific Research Camp on Horseshoe Island in Antarctica, marking the 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition to the continent.
The mission, organized under the Turkish presidency and led by the Ministry of Industry and Technology in coordination with the TUBITAK Marmara Research Center Polar Research Institute, reflects a decade of Türkiye’s continuous scientific presence in Antarctica.
After an 11-day journey, the team reached the camp located at 68 degrees south latitude. This year’s expedition comprises 17 scientists—16 from Türkiye and one from Bulgaria—conducting research in life sciences, physical sciences, earth sciences, and environmental studies.
During the mission, researchers will gather ice, lake, and marine water samples to examine climate change impacts. Their work will also focus on aquatic ecosystems, biodiversity, geology, and near-space sciences.
The research vessel Sola, which will serve as the team’s living quarters for roughly a month, completed a four-day voyage from King George Island to anchor near Lystad Bay. Scientists then traveled by boat to the camp, where the mission officially began with the raising of the Turkish flag and the national anthem.
Expedition leader Ersan Basar highlighted the significance of returning to the same site for a 10th consecutive expedition, noting the importance of ongoing scientific work in Antarctica. As he said, “Being here for the 10th time is extremely meaningful for us. Despite being 14,000 kilometers away from Türkiye, once we opened the doors of our base, we felt as if we were at home.”
