403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Samsung Set to Launch HBM4 Production Next Week
(MENAFN) Samsung is set to launch mass manufacturing of groundbreaking sixth-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM4) chips within days, according to Sunday media reports.
Post-Lunar New Year deliveries of the next-generation HBM4 technology will supply Nvidia Corp.'s graphics processing units, media reported Sunday, citing unnamed industry insiders.
Nvidia's GPU hardware powers the majority of today's generative artificial intelligence platforms.
While fifth-generation HBM3E currently commands the global high-bandwidth memory sector, analysts anticipate HBM4 will become the industry's cornerstone technology.
The chip giant Nvidia has designated HBM4 as the memory solution for Vera Rubin, its upcoming AI accelerator platform.
Samsung successfully cleared Nvidia's rigorous quality validation standards and obtained confirmed orders for the advanced memory chips.
Manufacturing timelines were strategically coordinated to synchronize with Nvidia's Vera Rubin rollout schedule.
Under the most recent procurement agreement, Samsung has ramped up HBM4 prototype distribution to facilitate client-level module verification testing.
Post-Lunar New Year deliveries of the next-generation HBM4 technology will supply Nvidia Corp.'s graphics processing units, media reported Sunday, citing unnamed industry insiders.
Nvidia's GPU hardware powers the majority of today's generative artificial intelligence platforms.
While fifth-generation HBM3E currently commands the global high-bandwidth memory sector, analysts anticipate HBM4 will become the industry's cornerstone technology.
The chip giant Nvidia has designated HBM4 as the memory solution for Vera Rubin, its upcoming AI accelerator platform.
Samsung successfully cleared Nvidia's rigorous quality validation standards and obtained confirmed orders for the advanced memory chips.
Manufacturing timelines were strategically coordinated to synchronize with Nvidia's Vera Rubin rollout schedule.
Under the most recent procurement agreement, Samsung has ramped up HBM4 prototype distribution to facilitate client-level module verification testing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment