Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Calls PM Modi Her Source Of Inspiration To Serve People

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi her source of inspiration to serve people, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that his work ethic and energy constantly motivate her to put in her best.

Speaking at an event coinciding with the first anniversary of the BJP-led Delhi government, the Chief Minister presented a report card to citizens of her Shalimar Bagh constituency and listed Rs 250 crore worth of projects launched in the area in the past one year.

While launching several public welfare projects at the District Park in Pitampura and addressing residents, she described the formation of a BJP government in Delhi in 2025 after 27 years as a victory of public aspirations.

The Chief Minister turned emotional and called the residents of the area her family. She said that even after becoming the Chief Minister, her identity in Shalimar Bagh would always remain that of“a sister, a daughter and a neighbour”.

The Chief Minister noted that strong coordination between the Central and Delhi governments, along with a sound financial framework, has given new momentum to infrastructure development in the capital.

Reaffirming her commitment to new schemes, continuous inaugurations and accelerated development in the days ahead, she said this journey has only just begun.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasised that this journey goes beyond development schemes; it is a collective effort driven by public trust, the dedication of party workers and shared resolve.

She added that the mandate in favour of the BJP represents not just a change in power, but a decisive shift in the direction of development.

Sharing a report card on her constituency, the Chief Minister stated that development works worth nearly Rs 250 crore have been initiated or completed in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency alone, while large-scale projects amounting to several thousand crore rupees are underway.

The Chief Minister described the upcoming initiatives, such as the proposed Rs 5,000 crore elevated road along the Munak Canal, canal-side beautification and Chhath ghats, a modern auditorium, model schools, new community halls, an expanded Ayurvedic hospital, upgraded mother-and-child care centres and new sports complexes as historic steps connected to the future of coming generations.

She also termed the extensive improvement of roads, drains, street lighting, parks and markets as development that truly reaches every household.

Referring to flyovers, roads, Metro expansion and the large fleet of electric buses, she said Delhi is steadily moving towards a modern, clean and environmentally sustainable future.