India-Brazil Relations Enter New Era Driven By Economic Growth: Ambassador Nobrega

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Kenneth H. da Nobrega, Brazil's Ambassador to India, has emphasised that the bilateral relationship between India and Brazil is advancing to a new level, underscoring their role as close partners in fostering global economic growth.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of 'NDTV World Summit 2024' event here on Monday, Nobrega expressed optimism about the future of India-Brazil relations, highlighting how the partnership is expanding beyond traditional areas of cooperation like the United Nations and the World Organization (WHO).

Nobrega noted that while Brazil and India have long collaborated on international platforms, recent developments are pushing their relationship into new, more dynamic areas such as renewable energy, food security, health, and other critical global challenges.

"We have been strengthening our bilateral relations in facing the big challenges in the world such as energy, renewable energy, food security, health, etc. We have been close partners but the bilateral relations are now moving to another level," Nobrega told IANS, adding that the two countries are increasingly focused on addressing pressing global issues together.

He also lauded India's rapid economic growth, calling it a reliable partner that contributes significantly to global economic expansion. According to Nobrega, India is poised to play an even greater role on the world stage due to its efforts in infrastructure development and its investments in science and technology.

"I think the economic expansion in India is really a fruit of hard work in terms of financing infrastructure, putting more investment into science and technology. This economic expansion has a very solid root and this is why we are expecting this economic growth to be sustainable and this trajectory could see India emerge as the world's third-largest economy in the world."

Nobrega affirmed that India has the necessary preconditions to become a developed nation, dismissing any notion that such aspirations are unrealistic.

"It's not an empty dream; these dreams are firmly rooted in reality," he said, underscoring India's growing significance in global economic and geopolitical affairs.