Prominent Democrat wants Musk probed due to USD1mn vow to voters

(MENAFN) Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has sparked controversy by suggesting that law enforcement should investigate Elon Musk following the tech billionaire’s recent offer of incentives to voters who support his petition advocating for the US Constitution. Musk, known for his roles as CEO of X (formerly Twitter), SpaceX, and Tesla, announced during a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, that he would distribute $1 million daily to registered voters in swing states who sign his petition promoting "free speech and the right to bear arms." The initiative is set to continue until Election Day on November 5.



During the rally, Musk presented the first check to an attendee named John Dreher, highlighting his commitment to the campaign supporting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Shapiro, a leading Democrat and former state attorney general, expressed his concerns regarding Musk’s actions, labeling them as “deeply concerning.”



In an appearance on NBC’s *Meet the Press*, Shapiro stated, “I think there are real questions with how he is spending money in this race, how the dark money is flowing, not just into Pennsylvania, but apparently now into the pockets of Pennsylvanians.” He emphasized that this situation warranted a closer look from law enforcement agencies, given the implications of large financial contributions in the political arena.



While acknowledging Musk’s right to express his opinions, Shapiro raised alarms about the potential consequences of significant monetary contributions to political causes. “When you start flowing this kind of money into politics, I think it raises serious questions that folks may want to take a look at,” he remarked.



Musk's backing of Trump has been more pronounced since the former president narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in July. In addition to his recent pledge, Musk has reportedly donated $75 million to the pro-Trump America PAC in recent months, further solidifying his role as a prominent supporter of the Republican candidate.



Shapiro's call for an investigation into Musk's financial maneuvers has ignited discussions about the influence of wealth in political campaigns and the ethical implications of using substantial financial resources to sway voter sentiment. As the election approaches, Musk's activities and the responses they provoke will likely continue to be a focal point in the broader debate about money in politics

MENAFN21102024000045015687ID1108801848