Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Occupation Airstrikes, Raids In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemned on Monday the shelling of houses by the Israeli forces in the town of Beit Lahiya in Gaza and the incursion of settlers into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement, the Saudi of Foreign Affairs renewed its condemnation of the continued violations of international law and international humanitarian law by the Israeli occupation forces and authorities.

The statement also called on the international community, especially the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for its violations against Islamic sanctities and innocent civilians in Palestine and to immediately cease fire. (end)

