Propharma Appoints Brian Tuttle As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Seasoned Life Sciences Executive to Spearhead Strategy and Drive Accelerated Growth

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPharma , the leading global provider of regulatory, clinical, and compliance services for the life sciences and a portfolio company of Odyssey Partners, today announced that Brian Tuttle has been named Chief Financial Officer.

Brian Tuttle, CFO of ProPharma

Continue Reading

Tuttle brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience within the life sciences industry, most recently serving as CFO of LabConnect, and previously as CFO of Worldwide Clinical Trials. He spent 20 years with PPD in various roles within its finance organization. During his time with these organizations, Tuttle successfully led numerous financial initiatives, including process improvements, systems integrations, strategy development, and repositioning organizations for accelerated growth. He also played a key role in several acquisitions, divestitures, and private equity recapitalizations.

"Brian's track record of driving financial transformation and growth within the life sciences industry is exactly what ProPharma needs as we continue to scale and expand our global business," said Dawn Sherman, ProPharma's CEO. "His financial leadership will be instrumental in positioning us for the future by elevating our financial operations and ensuring we are well positioned for our planned growth."

As a member of ProPharma's Executive Leadership Team, Tuttle will also be responsible for driving ProPharma's strategic business initiatives and accelerated growth plans. "We are excited to welcome Brian to ProPharma," added Tug Fisher, Managing Principal at Odyssey Investment Partners and member of ProPharma's Board of Directors. "His expertise in financial leadership, combined with his proven ability to drive growth, makes him a tremendous asset to the company. We are confident that Brian will play a key role in helping ProPharma achieve its ambitious goals."

Tuttle is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) who holds both a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Accounting from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About ProPharma

For more than 20 years,

ProPharma

has improved the health and wellness of patients by providing advice and expertise that empowers biotech, med device, and pharmaceutical organizations of all sizes to confidently advance scientific breakthroughs and introduce new therapies. ProPharma offers an end-to-end suite of fully customizable services and solutions that de-risk and accelerate our partners' most high-profile drug and device programs. For more information about ProPharma, please visit

propharmagroup .

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit

odysseyinvestment .

SOURCE ProPharma Group Holdings LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED