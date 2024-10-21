QFMA And UASA Organise Training Programme On Derivatives

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: A specialised training programme on“Derivatives (CISI)” was started in Doha yesterday, in the presence of Jalil Tarif, Secretary General of the Union of Arab Securities Authorities.

As part of the events of the world investor week, the 3-day training program is organised by Qatar Markets Authority (QFMA) in cooperation with Union of Arab Securities Authorities (UASA).

The training program aims to acquire the basic knowledge of the systems and practices in financial and commodity derivatives, the markets in which they are traded, and derivatives investment strategies.

The training program targets those working in capital market institutions from authorities, stock exchanges, depository centers, and other entities related to the capital markets such as financial intermediaries, financial institutions, and banks.

The training program provides a lecturer specialised in the topics and areas that the participants will acquire, and at the end of which they will be awarded a certificate of participation issued by the UASA and QFMA.

Topics and areas covered in the training program include Introduction to Derivatives, Core Markets covering (government debt / corporate debt, foreign exchange contracts, financial market contracts, stock market, light and agricultural commodities, solid commodities and precious metals, energy).

It also includes Futures Contracts and Options, covering (financial markets, trading platforms, clearing mechanisms), in addition to Principles of Traded Futures and Options, covering (futures prices, options pricing contracts, types of systems and instructions, commercial registration).

The training program also covers Principles of OTC Derivatives covering (concepts and characteristics, ISDA documents, futures and swap contracts, credit swap contracts, other types of exchange, barter contracts for inflation and structured products, options contracts, market transparency, commercial reporting and monitoring, trading platforms, settlement and processing of OTC contracts, external guarantees, in addition to Clearing Principles that include (definition and purpose of clearing, trading and pricing centers, margin principles, guarantees/credit), Delivery and Settlement that cover (aspects of implementation, implementation options).

The program also includes Trading, Hedging and Investment Strategies, covering (derivatives users, futures trading, options strategies, fundamentals of hedging futures, basics of hedging options, comparison of contracts traded inside and outside the stock exchange, applications of derivatives trading strategies, as well as Regulatory Requirements, covering (scope of regulation, regulations based on laws and regulations, main differences between EU and US regulations, international accounting standards).