The Organization of Islamic Cooperation: Continuing Israeli Crimes are a Disgrace to Humanity

Jeddah, 20 October, 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns in the strongest terms the heinous massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of over seventy citizens and the injury of dozens more. The OIC views this atrocity as a continuation of the many massacres, acts of genocide, and ethnic cleansing perpetrated against the Palestinian people, in flagrant violation of international values, conventions, United Nations resolutions, and relevant orders issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The organization emphasizes that the ongoing escalation of war crimes, destruction, starvation, forced displacement, targeting of displaced persons, and the prevention of humanitarian aid delivery are a stain on the conscience of humanity. The organization calls upon the international community to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for these war crimes and end the policy of impunity.

The OIC reiterates its urgent call to the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities by imposing an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, providing international protection for the Palestinian people, and ensuring urgent humanitarian access to all areas of the Gaza Strip.





