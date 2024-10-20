Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3189611 KUWAIT -- The 11th session of the Kuwaiti-Bahraini Joint Higher Committee was held at the of Foreign Affairs.

3189632 KUWAIT -- Participation in the 1973's October War has showed real Arab solidarity that made the victory an immortal historic epic, said a Kuwaiti official.

3189637 BEIRUT --The death toll from Israeli raids on various areas and towns in Lebanon jumped to 2,464 people, while the raids on the southern suburb of the capital Beirut continued.

3189623 Skardu PAKISTAN -- The Humanitarian Charity Society holds the opening ceremony of the Kuwait Medical Complex (KMC) in Pakistan's northern Skardu city. (end)



mb







MENAFN20102024000071011013ID1108799988