Ukraine Downs Russia's Orion UAV Over Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian paratroopers shot down Russia's Orion reconnaissance and strike drone over Kursk region during an ongoing raid into the area.

That's according to the Airborne Assault Forces Command , Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian defense forces destroyed an enemy target using a Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system.

CinC awards paratroopers for participation in battles inregion

The Defense noted that the Orion drone flies both reconnaissance and strike missions as it carries up to four air-to-ground missiles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian paratroopers eliminated a Russian marines unit in Kursk region