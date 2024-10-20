Ukraine Downs Russia's Orion UAV Over Kursk Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian paratroopers shot down Russia's Orion reconnaissance and strike drone over Kursk region during an ongoing raid into the area.
That's according to the Airborne Assault Forces Command , Ukrinform reports.
The Ukrainian defense forces destroyed an enemy target using a Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system.
The Defense Ministry noted that the Orion drone flies both reconnaissance and strike missions as it carries up to four air-to-ground missiles.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian paratroopers eliminated a Russian marines unit in Kursk region
