Severed Head Of Woman In Garbage Dump: Suspect Identified, Detained In Kolkata

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 14 (IANS) Within less than 24 hours, the cops of the special investigations team (SIT) of Kolkata have been able to solve the mystery behind the recovery of the severed head of a woman from a garbage dump at Green in South Kolkata.

After identifying the accused, the cops have also been able to nab the prime suspect in the case, namely Atikur Lashkar, early on Saturday morning. Lashkar, a resident of Magrahat in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal is currently being interrogated by the investigating officials, sources from the city Police said.

Meanwhile, the victim whose severed head was recovered from the garbage dump on Friday morning, has been identified as Khadija Biwi, also a resident of Magrahat.

Sources said that the SIT officers after carefully examining the footage of the CCTV installed in the area, traced suspicious movement of Lashkar there on the late night of Thursday. The tower location of his mobile phone also showed that he was at Golf Green on Thursday night.

Finally, on getting confirmed information about Lashkar hiding somewhere in Magrahat, the members of SIT reached there late on Friday night and finally detained the suspect from there early this morning.

Sources said that by interrogating Lashkar, the investigating officers are trying to figure out how the suspect came to know of the victim. The cops are also trying to figure out what happened to the body of the victim as well as the reason for such a macabre death.

On Friday morning, some people out on their walk first detected the severed head of the woman in the garbage dump there. They immediately informed the police and after an initial investigation, the police authorities decided to form an SIT involving select officers from three police stations including the local one.