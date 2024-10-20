Russian Glide Bombs Hit Three Districts In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian warplanes released three KAB glide bombs targeting Kharkiv. Electricity was partly interrupted across town.

That's according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov , who reported the news on Telegram, Ukrinform wrote.

"Explosions in Kharkiv. The city is under attack by enemy KABs – remain in shelter!" he wrote.

According to the mayor, the bombs hit in three city districts.

"Some of the districts are experiences issues with power supply," Terekhov added.

One of the bombs hit just outside an apartment block, leaving four injured.

Another impact area was outside a supermarket where a gas station was damaged, as per tentative reports.

As reported, on October 20, Russia launched an airstrike at the village of Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region's Izium District, killing a man, 71, and a woman, 72.

