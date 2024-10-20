Jordan Condemns Israeli Aggression On Gaza, Urges Int'l Action

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign on Sunday condemned the Israeli forces' shelling of a residential area in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.

The attack occurred amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, characterised by the systematic and continuous targeting of civilians, shelters, and hospitals, particularly in the northern part of the besieged Strip, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Ministry spokesperson reiterated the Kingdom's rejection and condemnation of Israel's persistent violations of international law and humanitarian principles, adding that these attacks are part of ongoing war crimes committed against the Palestinian people.

The official also highlighted the international community's failure to stop the Israeli aggression and alleviate the resulting humanitarian suffering, emphasising the urgent need for genuine and effective measures to stop these violations, hold the perpetrators accountable, and end their impunity.

The spokesperson also underscored the importance of protecting civilians, humanitarian facilities, and shelters, stressing the necessity of compelling Israel to cease its ongoing breaches of international law and the 1949 Geneva Convention regarding the protection of civilians in wartime.

The official also urged the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to take decisive action to stop the war crimes being committed by Israel against the Palestinian people in Gaza, where an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding.

Also on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on X Platform that the horror Israel is bringing on the entire population of northern Gaza is inhumane.

“It is pure evil and a war crime that humanity should not tolerate. This massacre should be faced with a decisive international action to stop it immediately, including through imposing an arms embargo and effective sanctions,” he added.

Safadi also said that Israel is starving hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, bombing entire neighbourhoods out of existence, burning displaced children in tents, and destroying hospitals.

The Security Council and all members of the international community should not allow this barbaric crime to continue for one more minute, safadi said, adding“Failure to stop this massacre is a shame on the whole international community.”

Safadi also said that there is no justification for the failure by the international community and its institutions to protect the innocent, stop ethnic cleansing, implement international law and ensure justice.