Police Tell How Mobilization Raids Conducted Jointly With TRC

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) National police officers have been participating in mobilization activities together with the Territorial Recruitment Centers (TRC) since May, and currently there has been no activation of these measures.

This was reported by the spokesperson for the National Police, Olena Berezhna, in a comment to , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

According to Berezhna, mobilization activities in Ukraine are ongoing and taking place in all regions, with National Police officers participating alongside the TRC since May - they check documents but do not issue summonses. There has been no recent activation of these activities; attention was simply drawn to them again after the scandalous incident involving the Okean Elzy concert.

Berezhna emphasized that checking documents is the responsibility of the police. If a person is identified as having committed an administrative offense according to the TRC's report (for example, being wanted), a police officer can detain and take them to the TRC. Further verification of military registration data and decision-making is the responsibility of the territorial recruitment centers.

on

The spokesperson also mentioned that the National Police does not independently determine the locations for conducting mobilization raids. According to her, these are coordinated with the TRC s. Most often, they take place in public areas frequented by a large number of people.

The police carry out measures to locate and identify individuals regarding whom the TRC s have filed appropriate reports.

"The police continue to perform their duties as defined in Part 3 of Article 38 of the Law of Ukraine on Military Duty and Military Service, specifically concerning the delivery of conscripts to the TRC at the request of the TRC itself," noted Berezhna.

As reported, on Friday evening, October 11, about fifty TRC employees gathered near the Sports Palace in Kyiv. They, together with the patrol police, checked military registration documents of event attendees. During the document checks, several men were found to have issues, and some refused to show their documents to the TRC staff. Following this, the mentioned individuals were detained and, according to the publication, taken to the TRC.