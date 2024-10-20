عربي


General Staff Confirms Striking Military Targets In Russia

General Staff Confirms Striking Military Targets In Russia


10/20/2024 7:08:24 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine confirmed that Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully struck key military targets in Russia, including the Lipetsk-2 airfield in Lipetsk region and the Sverdlov Military plant in the city of Dzerzhynsk, Nizhny Novgorod region.

The General Staff posted this on facebook , seen by Ukrinform.

According to the General Staff, the strikes targeted ammunition depots, fuel storage facilities, and Aviation equipment at the Lipetsk-2 airfield, which houses Russian fighter jets, including Su-34, Su-35, and MiG-31 aircraft.

The operation also targeted the Sverdlov Plant, which produces chemical substances for artillery shells and air-dropped bombs. There were reportedly several explosions at both sites, with Russian air defense systems actively engaged.

Read also: Ukrainian drones hit Russia 's largest explosives factory - source

These operations were carried out by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, including the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR), and Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with other defense components.

The damage is still being assessed, and the General Staff noted that these strikes are part of ongoing efforts to target critical military infrastructure within Russia.

As reported by Ukrinform, at nighttime, October 20, the Ukrainian drones struck the Sverdlov Plant in Dzerzhynsk, located in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region.

UkrinForm

