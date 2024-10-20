General Staff Confirms Striking Military Targets In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the of Ukraine confirmed that Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully struck key military targets in Russia, including the Lipetsk-2 airfield in Lipetsk region and the Sverdlov Military in the city of Dzerzhynsk, Nizhny Novgorod region.

According to the General Staff, the strikes targeted ammunition depots, storage facilities, and equipment at the Lipetsk-2 airfield, which houses Russian fighter jets, including Su-34, Su-35, and MiG-31 aircraft.

The operation also targeted the Sverdlov Plant, which produces chemical substances for artillery shells and air-dropped bombs. There were reportedly several explosions at both sites, with Russian air defense systems actively engaged.

These operations were carried out by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, including the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR), and Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with other defense components.

The damage is still being assessed, and the General Staff noted that these strikes are part of ongoing efforts to target critical military infrastructure within Russia.

