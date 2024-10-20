(MENAFN) A senior adviser to Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has voiced strong opposition to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recently proposed "victory plan," warning that it could lead to significant escalation and potentially spark World War III. Balazs Orban, who serves as the director in the Prime Minister’s office, expressed Budapest’s concerns during a press briefing on the sidelines of an EU meeting in Brussels.



Zelensky unveiled his plan on Wednesday, outlining key demands aimed at foreign leaders. His proposal includes an immediate invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, an increase in Western military supplies, and support for offensive actions against Russia. In exchange, Ukraine offers long-term access to its mineral resources and military assistance to allied nations.



Balazs Orban characterized the plan as “the quickest path to World War III,” emphasizing that if Zelensky's requests are fulfilled, the conflict would likely intensify, drawing NATO countries deeper into hostilities. This outcome, he stated, is “completely unacceptable for Hungary.” He urged EU member states to prioritize diplomatic engagement and peace strategies over continued military support for Ukraine.



Prime Minister Orban has echoed these sentiments, labeling Zelensky’s proposals as “more than terrifying.” The skepticism towards Ukraine's strategy is not unique to Hungary; neighboring Slovakia has also pledged to obstruct Ukraine’s NATO candidacy as long as Prime Minister Robert Fico is in power, reflecting a shared concern regarding the handling of the crisis by the U.S. and EU.



On the same day that Zelensky was advocating his plan to senior European officials at a European Council summit, he made a controversial remark at a press conference, stating that if Ukraine is not invited to NATO, its only remaining viable defense option would be to pursue nuclear weapons.



The contrasting views among EU member states highlight the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as nations grapple with the balance between supporting Ukraine and avoiding further escalation that could engulf the region in a broader war. Hungary’s position reflects a growing call for a reconsideration of strategies that prioritize dialogue and diplomacy over military confrontation.

MENAFN20102024000045015687ID1108799140