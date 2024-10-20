Soto's 3-Run Homer Sends Yankees Into World Series For 41St Time

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Cleveland: Juan Soto was supposed to be the difference maker, the one who pushed the New York Yankees back to the top.

They're one step away.

Soto hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and the Yankees advanced to their 41st World Series - and first in 15 years - by beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series on Saturday night.

Baseball's biggest brand is going back to October's main stage.

Soto, who was acquired in a seven-player trade from San Diego in December, pushed the Bronx Bombers into position with one big swing.

This was why he came, for this moment and for so many more.

"Obviously he put up an amazing season statistically speaking, but in the biggest moments, that's what he does,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. "And it shouldn't be taken for granted.”

The Yankees, who missed the playoffs a year ago, will try to win their 28th title against either the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers. Game 6 of the NL Championship Series is on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

With the score tied 2-2 in the third consecutive tight game in three nights at Progressive Field, Austin Wells walked with one out in the 10th and Alex Verdugo followed with a grounder to Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez, whose soft toss to the bag was dropped by rookie shortstop Brayan Rocchio for an error.

Hunter Gaddis struck out Gleyber Torres and had Soto in a 1-2 count before New York's stylish outfielder, who fouled off four pitches, sent a towering shot over the wall in center."

"Just an at-bat for the ages,” Boone said.

Soto danced down the first-base line and paused to celebrate with his teammates before circling the bases.

"I was just saying to myself, `You're all over that guy. You're all over that guy. He ain't got anything,'” said Soto, who moved alongside Boone as the only New York players to homer in an extra-inning, series-clinching win.

Luke Weaver got the final three outs with Lane Thomas flying out to right field for the last one, which was caught by Soto - naturally.

When he got to New York, there were those who wondered how he would fit in. Could he handle the searing spotlight of playing in the Big Apple where every game is dissected like a season? Could he co-exist alongside Aaron Judge?

Not only has Soto fit in. He's led the charge.

"He's just easy to be around,” Boone said. "You bring a superstar player in, how is he going to look? What's he going to be like? He's just one of the guys.

That's been rewarding to see, man, I don't have to go out of my way to worry about him. He's good. I feel like I've developed a great relationship with him, but he's one of the guys.”

The 25-year-old Soto is eligible for free agency this winter, and Yankees fans chanted "Re-sign Soto!” during the postgame festivities. He's expected to get a contract upwards of $600 million, and his heroics in Game 5 may have raised his price.