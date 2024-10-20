UAE Accountability Authority successfully concludes its participation in GITEX GLOBAL 2024

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) United Arab Emirates, 18 October 2024: The UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) has successfully wrapped up its participation at GITEX GLOBAL 2024, the world’s largest technology event, held from 14 to 18 October at Dubai World Trade Centre. The Authority showcased its commitment to digital transformation in auditing and accountability, highlighting its innovative solutions that increase the efficiency and quality of auditing and governance processes for federal bodies and subject entities.

During GITEX GLOBAL 2024, the UAEAA announced two strategic partnerships with SAP and Core42. It also unveiled three innovative technological solutions designed to boost the accuracy, reliability, and transparency of accountability reports in line with international best practices.

Haifa Al Shimmari, Head of Corporate Support Sector at UAEAA, emphasised that participating in GITEX GLOBAL demonstrates the Authority’s commitment to global leadership in leveraging the latest technologies and innovative solutions to enhance financial control, accountability, and governance processes in federal entities. This contributes to strengthening the UAE's reputation and global confidence in its financial system.

She added: “At the UAEAA, we aim to promote a culture of e-governance among subject entities, enabling them to adopt best practices that uphold the principles of integrity, transparency, and sound management.”

The commercial partnership agreement with SAP involves the adoption of the RISE with SAP platform to manage human resources and financial affairs within the UAEAA. This collaboration aims to unify procedures under a cohesive framework, improve the efficiency of the Authority’s digital infrastructure, and enhance institutional operations. As a result, decision-makers will have access to real-time, accurate data and analysis to inform their decisions.

The UAEAA has also forged a strategic partnership with Core42, a G42 company, under which the Authority will join Core42’s Sovereign Public Cloud, powered by Microsoft Azure. Through this agreement, the UAEAA will migrate its cloud systems to Microsoft Azure, a leading global cloud computing platform known for its flexibility, cybersecurity, and integration of AI and machine learning in line with global standards. In addition, Core42 will train the Authority’s team to obtain Microsoft Azure certification.

Leading the way with innovative solutions in auditing and accountability, the UAEAA has launched Al Mersad, the first platform of its kind globally to integrate AI applications in auditing. The solution represents a significant leap in the digital transformation efforts within auditing and accountability practices.

Al Mersad includes an Audit Management System, which employs AI technologies to streamline auditing processes and enhance their quality by reducing the time, resources, and effort required to prepare accountability reports. It also offers risk assessment capabilities based on AI-supported data pattern matching.

In addition, the platform features the Smart Uploader tool, which enhances system flexibility through seamless integration with various file formats from different sources, allowing smart alignment with appropriate fields within the system. This smart tool helps to detect and correct any errors during the data uploading process, ensuring data accuracy and integrity. It is also capable of managing large data volumes without affecting the system’s performance and enables tracking of the completion rate of data upload tasks by subject entities.

Furthermore, during the event, the UAEAA introduced Infosight, a centralised platform for business management and effective communication within the organisation's operations. This multilingual solution offers various functionalities, such as tailored document templates, electronic signature, data verification and protection, advanced search and reporting, and enhanced auditing capabilities.

The UAEAA pavilion at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 witnessed significant interest from government entities, partners, and visitors keen to explore the latest developments in the regulatory field and the Authority’s best practices.





