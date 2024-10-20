Ajman Tourism Development Department explores prospects for tourism cooperation in China

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Ajman, UAE, 20 October 2024:



Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) has commenced a promotional tour to China today (Sunday October 20,2024), led by H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of Ajman Tourism Development Department. The tour, which includes several visits to the cities of Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Beijing, is scheduled to conclude on October 26, 2024.



The tour of the Department’s delegation in China is aimed at exploring and developing collaboration prospects, establishing tourism partnerships with operators and leaders, as well as signing agreements and memorandums that will strengthen tourism ties. During this tour, the Department will be highlighting Ajman’s latest tourist destinations and projects, all of which seeks to position the Emirate as a leading global tourism destination.



Commenting on this, H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi emphasised the Department’s commitment to fostering cooperation and opening new communication channels globally and regionally. H.E. emphasised that through these efforts, the Department aims to strengthen Ajman’s position as a leading tourist destination, driven by the Emirate’s growing entertainment sector. This aligns with the Department’s comprehensive strategy to support all tourism components and achieve Ajman government’s future agenda.



H.E. said: “Our promotional tour to China aims to strengthen strategic partnerships with key players in China’s tourism sector. By exploring new avenues for collaboration and exchanging expertise, we seek to facilitate sustainable and economic tourism development. Furthermore, this will help showcase the Emirate’s unique cultural and tourist attractions and projects, all of which offer visitors a distinctive cultural and touristic experience.”



In 2024 until September, Ajman saw an upsurge in Chinese tourists, with international visitors totalling 72 per cent and resident tourists accounting for 28 per cent, a significant increase in visitors production compared to 2023. Additionally, in this same year, the Chinese market positioned itself as one of the top 10 source markets for Ajman.



Ajman Tourism Development Department’s promotional tour to China aims to achieve a set of strategic goals, including raise global awareness of Ajman as a unique tourist destination, provide its unique experiences to the Chinese market, and foster partnerships with global stakeholders in the sector. By tapping into new markets and attracting more visitors, the Department aims to boost the national economy through increased hotel revenues, employment creation and investment in the tourism sector.





