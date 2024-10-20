Discover How a Saudi Hospital is Transforming the lives of 500 Children with Cancer Every Year

(MENAFN- Epress release) Nestled within the esteemed King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC), the King Fahad National Centre for Children's Cancer (KFNCCC) stands as a beacon of hope in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. Established in 1997, this unique healthcare institution offers a comprehensive environment for battling childhood cancers.

KFNCCC seamlessly integrates advanced clinical care with cutting-edge research, fostering a space for the direct translation of novel treatment methods. This commitment shines through its annual caseload, exceeding 500 new diagnoses and an impressive 150 stem cell transplants. Its unwavering pursuit of excellence translates to outstanding outcomes, with a 90% survival rate for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and a remarkable 95% for nephroblastoma. Overall, patients with various tumors boast an 88% survival rate, a testament to the center's expertise and ability to offer life-altering hope.

KFNCCC leads the region in pediatric stem cell transplantation (SCT) with a program exceeding 150 procedures annually. Over two decades, they have performed over 3,162 transplants, a significant portion (24%) utilizing innovative methods like unrelated donors, haploidentical transplants, and umbilical cord blood. This provides lifesaving solutions for children lacking matched family donors, offering hope for previously untreatable conditions like leukemia, bone marrow failure, and genetic disorders. By localizing this complex treatment within Saudi Arabia, KFNCCC has made it accessible to countless children, eliminating the need for arduous medical tourism.

KFNCCC's dedication to progress extends to introducing advanced T-cell engineering therapies for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, treating over 30 patients in the past four years. Since 2019, they have tackled 31 retinoblastoma cases through an intra-arterial chemotherapy program in collaboration with King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital. Additionally, their expertise in radiation therapy has benefited four high-risk neuroblastoma cases since 2020. These advancements solidify the center's commitment to providing comprehensive care for children with intricate medical challenges.

KFNCCC leverages a robust network of prestigious international partnerships, including the Children's Oncology Group (COG), the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), and the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT). This fosters access to the latest treatments and clinical trials, reinforcing the center's position as a global leader in pediatric oncology care.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, under which KFNCCC operates, has been consistently recognized as a leading healthcare institution. KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally amongst the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for two consecutive years. Additionally, the 2024 Brand Finance rankings recognize them as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East. Furthermore, Newsweek magazine placed them among the world's best 250 hospitals and included them in the World's Best Smart Hospitals for 2025.





