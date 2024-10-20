eSolutions and Plant.Digital new partnership agreement announced at GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN- Pro Global) Plant.Digital CEO Norm Gilsdorf: "This partnership with eSolutions is a significant step forward in our journey to support a step change in asset management"





Plant.Digital and eSolutionsMEA (UAE) today announced a new partnership agreement which will see eSolutions as a new service supplier for Plant.Digital in Asset Intelligence.

The partnership between business process solutions specialist Plant.Digital and asset management provider eSolutions, is set to have a significant impact on the Middle Eastern market, particularly in industries where operational efficiency and equipment reliability are becoming critical success factors.

Plant.Digital adds its proficiency in digital transformation, solution integration, and domain knowledge to jointly provide cutting-edge digital tools and strategies into enterprise-level solutions across the GCC.

eSolutions brings extensive expertise in asset management solutions, specifically in industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, and infrastructure. Leveraging leading asset management technologies, the company aims to drive cost efficiencies.

Plant.Digital CEO Norm Gilsdorf welcomed the new agreement: “This partnership with eSolutions is a significant step forward in our journey to revolutionize asset management, ensuring our clients thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape. We will be able to offer the next generation asset intelligence through deploying a fully integrated asset management solution based on the latest innovation standards for asset reliability, integrity, safety, and predictive analytics and, at the same time, optimize end user adoption to materialize the expected ROI.”

Executive Vice President of MDS SI Group, Gaby Matar, had this to say about the partnership: “We are excited to partner with Plant.Digital to drive sustainable digital transformation across industries. By combining eSolutions’ expertise in asset management with Plant.Digital’s advanced automation technologies, we will help clients enhance efficiency, maximize profitability, and promote sustainability. Together, we’re empowering companies to achieve operational excellence.’’





MENAFN20102024003747016648ID1108798577