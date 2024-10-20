Iranian Energy Minister to visit China to join ‘Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference’

(MENAFN) Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi is set to visit China to participate in the third Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference, scheduled for October 23-24 in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province. This visit comes at the official invitation of China's National Energy Administration, as reported by Mehr News Agency. The aims to strengthen international cooperation in the energy sector and facilitate discussions on diverse energy strategies.



Key topics on the agenda include enhancing energy connectivity to diversify energy sources, balancing energy transmission and security, and investing in base-load energy facilities to support the transition to clean energy. The conference will also explore advancements in new technologies, such as hydrogen energy, advanced nuclear technologies, and carbon capture solutions. These discussions reflect a broader commitment to promoting innovative approaches to energy challenges.



The conference will feature significant initiatives, including the establishment of the Belt and Road Energy Partnership (BREP) secretariat and the inauguration of a new working group within the BREP cooperation network. Participants will also sign the Belt and Road Energy Cooperation Action Plan for Green Development and publish reports highlighting effective international practices in energy cooperation. These initiatives are designed to bolster collaborative efforts in achieving sustainable energy goals.



With the theme “Innovation for a Common Energy Future,” the conference is expected to attract energy ministers from various countries, foreign ambassadors in China, and leaders from international energy organizations. Representatives from prominent global energy firms, financial institutions, and research bodies will also be in attendance, underscoring the event's significance in advancing global energy security and transitioning toward cleaner energy solutions.

