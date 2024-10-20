Harry Kane leads Bayern to 4-0 win against Stuttgart with hat-trick

(MENAFN) England captain Harry Kane delivered a standout performance on Saturday, scoring a hat trick that propelled Bayern Munich to a commanding 4-0 victory over Stuttgart in a German match at Munich's Allianz Arena. The game remained scoreless until the 57th minute when the 31-year-old forward opened the scoring with a stunning strike from outside the box. Kane quickly followed up his opener just three minutes later, showcasing his determination and skill by navigating through a crowd of Stuttgart defenders to score again, doubling Bayern's lead.



Kane completed his hat trick in the 80th minute, finishing from close range after finding himself unmarked in the penalty area. His exceptional display was complemented by French winger Kingsley Coman, who capped off the scoring late in the match with a well-placed shot into the far corner of the net. With this victory, Bayern Munich climbed to the top of the Bundesliga standings, accumulating 17 points from seven matches, having scored an impressive 24 goals while conceding just seven.



In the pursuit of the title, RB Leipzig is also making waves, securing a 2-0 victory at Mainz on Saturday to stay in second place with 17 points, although they trail Bayern on goal difference. Leipzig has proven to be defensively strong this season, conceding only two goals while scoring 11. Meanwhile, defending champions Bayer Leverkusen achieved a 2-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt at their home BayArena, which moved them into fourth place with 14 points.



In this match, Eintracht Frankfurt's Egyptian star Omar Marmoush scored an early penalty to put his team ahead, but Leverkusen responded with two unanswered goals from German midfielder Robert Andrich and Nigerian striker Victor Boniface, who had previously missed a penalty. As the league progresses, third-place Freiburg, now with 15 points after defeating Augsburg 3-1 at home, continues to apply pressure on the top teams. Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, sits in fifth place with 13 points, highlighting the competitive nature of this season's Bundesliga.

