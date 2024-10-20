Preliminary investigation conducted by Israeli army unveils crucial information regarding recent drone attack on Premier Netanyahu's residence

(MENAFN) A preliminary investigation conducted by the Israeli has unveiled crucial information regarding the recent drone attack on Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea, as reported by Hebrew on Saturday. The drone involved, identified as a "Sayyad 107," is recognized for its difficulty in detection and interception due to its operational features.



Channel 12's coverage of the investigation indicated that this type of drone had previously targeted the Golani brigade's training base in the Binyamina region just last Sunday. This earlier incident tragically resulted in the deaths of four Israeli soldiers and numerous injuries, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.



The report highlighted the "Sayyad 107" drone's unique characteristics, which make it particularly elusive to tracking systems, primarily because of its flight altitude and maneuverability. Initial findings revealed that during the attack on Netanyahu's home, three drones were launched. While two of these were intercepted successfully, one drone lost contact during the pursuit and ultimately reached its target.



Classified as a tactical drone, the "Sayyad 107" is primarily used for intelligence gathering and offensive operations. It has a flight range of up to 100 kilometers and a wingspan between 1.5 and 2 meters, making it a significant asset in modern combat scenarios. Furthermore, the report noted that this type of drone has penetrated Israeli airspace multiple times throughout the ongoing conflict, inflicting damage on various military and civilian sites.



Earlier in the day, Netanyahu's office confirmed that a drone had been launched from Lebanon towards his residence. Thankfully, neither he nor his family were present at the time of the incident. However, the lack of air raid sirens in the vicinity during the attack raised important concerns regarding the efficiency of Israel's air defense systems in handling such aerial threats.

